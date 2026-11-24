DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department released body camera video showing a group of robbery suspects ambushing an officer who returned fire.

The Nov. 21 incident began around 3 a.m., when officers responded to a call about suspects checking car doors and breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex. The call was upgraded to a robbery in progress after the suspects were seen pointing a gun at a victim.

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Officers responded to the scene, and covert officers positioned themselves in a neighboring apartment complex. As the officers announced themselves, the suspects fled into the neighboring complex, where the officers again ordered them to stop. The suspects ignored the commands, prompting the officers to pursue on foot.

The suspects split up after turning a corner. One suspect entered the backseat of a parked vehicle, while another attempted to hide on an apartment patio.

Officer Andrew Guzman deployed his TASER on a third suspect, 19-year-old Andre Lee, who fell to the ground, body camera video shows.

As Guzman approached Lee to arrest him, the suspect on the patio ran out and Andre Taylor, 18, ambushed the officer, firing a rifle at him, according to police. Guzman returned fire while retreating to cover. Taylor continued firing as he fled, police said.

Guzman was not injured during the exchange.

Guzman and another officer then arrested Lee, who was still on the ground behind an air conditioning unit. Officers found a Glock handgun equipped with a switch there. A backpack recovered nearby held marijuana, crack cocaine, rifle magazines and a stolen Glock pistol, also equipped with a switch, that was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in October.

Lee was booked on charges of evading arrest and prohibited weapon. Lee provided information that helped detectives identify Taylor, who was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Taylor in Garland, Texas, later that evening and arrested him. The third suspect remains unidentified and at large.