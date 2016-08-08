Avtec’s scout console chose to power next-generation communications system for Texas Police and Fire Departments

LEXINGTON, SC – August, 2016 – Avtec Inc., the nation’s leading independent provider of mission-critical Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) dispatch consoles, has been awarded a contract to supply first responders in Roanoke, Texas with a new communications system. The Avtec Scout™ consoles, built on pure Internet Protocol (IP) technology, will form the foundation of a next-generation communications center currently being deployed for the police and fire departments in Roanoke.

First Choice Communications, the authorized Avtec dealer leading the deployment, will install a UHF P25 trunked radio solution that first responders will use to ensure public safety throughout Roanoke’s territory. Its coverage region includes the Texas Motor Speedway, home to NASCAR and other auto racing events.

Connecting to the P25 backbone using open Console Subsystem Interface (CSSI) standards, Scout consoles offer Roanoke’s first responders the opportunity to interface several radio systems for primary communications, as well as interoperability to other agencies and neighboring departments.

“Avtec was a logical choice to provide the consoles for Roanoke’s new communications center,” said Harry Maddox, director, wireless communications solutions, First Choice Communications. “Scout’s flexible, upgradable platform made it easy to choose the most appropriate components for Roanoke’s infrastructure, without any incompatibility concerns.”

In addition to Avtec’s Scout consoles, the completed, multi-vendor system will feature hardware and connectivity equipment, including:

Etherstack’s P25 trunking switch

Icom’s FR9010 repeaters, which are compatible with both analog FM mode and P25 digital mode

Tait Communications TM9455 P25 Phase 2 mobile UHF trunked radios with dual head remote mount mobiles; and TM9455 700/800MHZ dual remote head mount mobiles

Motorola APX™ 7000 UHF/700/800MHz multi-band portable radios

Harris XL200P multi-band portable radios

GE Microwave backup

