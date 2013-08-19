Cassidian Communications Announces Interface License Agreement with Direct Technology

TEMECULA, Calif., August 2013 – Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, today signed a license agreement with Direct Technology, developer of the Emergency Call Tracking System (ECaTS), to resell licenses for Cassidian Communications’ Call Detail Record (CDR) interface. This agreement allows ECaTS to collect call detail information from Cassidian Communications’ Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) systems for reporting and analysis. The agreement will also provide a more homogeneous ordering process for the companies’ mutual customers.

ECaTS delivers centralized reporting analytics for multi-vendor 9-1-1 operations by using a variety of interfaces to extract data from the call processing equipment at each PSAP across the United States. With ECaTS, emergency communications managers can log in to a secure web site to access data such as number of calls, time of day, hold times and answering times, and generate near real-time reports.

“Cassidian Communications has a long tradition of providing its customers the tools they need to find smarter ways to keep their communities safe,” said Fred Michanie, founder and president of Sacramento-based Direct Technology, developer of ECaTS. “Making it possible for their NG9-1-1 customers to use ECaTS to gather near real-time statistics for an entire jurisdiction with a click of a button certainly continues that tradition.”

“This agreement will make it easier for our customers to use the ECaTS Management Information System (MIS) solution to access data, especially in multi-vendor enterprise deployments,” said Jeff Wittek, chief strategic officer for Cassidian Communications. “It also demonstrates our willingness to continue to explore integration opportunities that increase the value of our solutions and ultimately benefit our customers.”

About ECaTS (www.ecats911.com)

ECaTS is a Business Intelligence and analytics platform developed exclusively for the

9-1-1 industry. A number of states, counties and individual PSAPs have adopted ECaTS to provide secure, real-time analytics and Public Safety Intelligence with one simple click. ECaTS is proud to be the catalyst of change in the adoption of this technology and continues to pursue the utilization of methodologies and tools that will make 9-1-1 more streamlined, effective, and cohesive.

About Cassidian Communications (www.CassidianCommunications.com)

Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies, including NG9-1-1 call taking systems, emergency notification solutions and services, and P25 land mobile radio networks and LTE. For over four decades, Cassidian Communications has upheld its promise to keep people connected when it matters most, consistently designing solutions with an open mind and creating smarter, more effective ways to ensure communities are safe. For Cassidian Communications, CRITICAL MATTERS™. The company is headquartered in Temecula, Calif., with facilities located in Richardson, Texas, Franklin, Tenn. and Gatineau, Quebec.

About EADS North America (www.eadsnorthamerica.com)

EADS North America is the U.S.-based operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense, and related services. EADS contributes more than $14 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supports over 225,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers. EADS North America, headquartered in Herndon, Va., offers a broad array of advanced solutions to meet U.S. military and commercial requirements, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, homeland security systems, public safety communications, defense electronics and avionics, and threat detection systems.