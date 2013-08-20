Cassidian Communications, Inc. and Solacom Technologies Resolve Patent Action, Sign Patent License and Resale Agreement

TEMECULA, Calif., August 2013 – Cassidian Communications, Inc., an EADS North America company, announces today its resolution with Solacom Technologies, bringing the action involving U.S. Patent No. 6,744,858 (the “‘858 Patent,”), to an amicable close. The ‘858 Patent (System and Method for Supporting Multiple Call Centers), describes a methodology for performing IP 9-1-1 selective routing over a wide area network.

As a result of the resolution, Solacom Technologies is now a licensee of Cassidian Communications ‘858 Patent, allowing the company to utilize the call routing system and methodology the patent describes.

Additionally, the two parties have entered into a purchase and resale agreement whereby Cassidian Communications, Inc. will resell certain Solacom Technologies’ products.

“We are very pleased that Solacom now holds a license to the ‘858 Patent,” said Bob Freinberg, Chief Executive Officer for Cassidian Communications. “We look forward to fostering our mutually beneficial business relationship as this cooperation provides value to the public safety community.”

Questions pertaining to the Cassidian Communications patent, its application or the company’s licensing activities should be directed to Jeff Wittek, available by phone at 951.719.2100 or via email at jeff.wittek@CassidianCommunications.com.

The terms of the agreement between Cassidian Communications, Inc. and Solacom Technologies are confidential.

