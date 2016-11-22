Cobham, Harris Corp. builds new test and alignment software

Automated 3920B Test and Alignment Package Addresses XL-200P Field Support

WICHITA, Kans. — Cobham is working with Harris Corporation to provide automated test and alignment capabilities for Harris XL-200P P25 radios using the Cobham 3920B Digital Radio Test Set. The Harris XL-200P is a multiband portable radio that supports P25 communications on VHF, UHF, and 700/800 MHz spectrum.

The Cobham 3920B is the only test set to date that Harris has certified for use/alignment for the XL-200P. With a proven track record for speed and accuracy, this application uses the precision instrumentation within the 3920B to quickly perform automated tests to specifications defined by the manufacturer. This ensures optimum radio performance in significantly less time, minimizing service and support costs for end users and dealers.

“Cobham AvComm is pleased to support the automated test and alignment capabilities for Harris’ XL-200P radios,” said Ryan Panos, VP/GM for Cobham AvComm. “Since the 3920B provides fully automated tests to the OEM specification, Harris’ dealers and end users will now be able to perform fast, repeatable and very accurate test functions with minimal technical interaction. This new capability further shows our commitment to Harris and the Public Safety community to provide innovative test solutions for these next generation radios.”

“The Cobham 3920B is a great tool to help radio users maintain their fleets,” said Eric Makovsky, Product Manager for Radio Software Development at Harris. “The Harris XL-200P is the most advanced multiband P25 radio on the market, and the 3290B makes it easy to consistently keep radios at top performance.

Price and Availability

Delivery for the Harris XL-200P Auto-Test II option is now available and can be ordered as Option 637 on the Cobham 3920B Radio Test Set. For more information about pricing, contact your local Cobham AvComm sales office by calling Cobham AvComm Sales at (800) 835-2352 or info-test@aeroflex.com.

About Cobham

Cobham protects lives and livelihoods with its differentiated technology and know-how, operating with a deep insight into customer needs and agility. The Group offers an innovative range of technologies and services to solve challenging problems in harsh environments across commercial, defence and security markets, from deep space to the depths of the ocean, specialising in meeting the growing demand for data, connectivity and bandwidth.

About Cobham AvComm

Improving your operational efficiency with faster on-site test solutions.

We are a global leader in avionics, communications and synthetic test, monitoring and control for commercial, government and military applications. Our integrated, portable solutions enable our customers to carry out simultaneous testing on-site, reducing downtime of mission critical platforms and increasing operational efficiency.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $7.5 billion in annual revenue and 21,000 employees worldwide. The Company is organized into four business segments: Communication Systems, Space and Intelligence Systems, Electronic Systems and Critical Networks. Harris’ Public Safety and Professional Communications business is a leading supplier of communications systems and equipment to support public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets. The company has more than 80 years of experience in public safety and professional communications, and supports more than 500 systems around the world. Learn more at harris.com.