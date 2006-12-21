EFJ, Inc. Awarded $76 Million Order from DOD

EFJohnson to Provide Project 25 Compliant Radios

Irving, TX - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has received an order for $76 million from the US Department of Defense (DOD). The order calls for EFJohnson to provide the DOD with its Project 25 compliant portable radios and accessories.

“This order is a significant milestone for us as it is the single largest order received to date by the Company,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “We will supply the DOD with our encrypted Project 25 compliant portable radios, which will help them comply with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) narrowband mandate. These radios will be used to support both domestic and international initiatives. The DOD will take delivery of these radios throughout 2007. We are honored to help the DOD to fulfill their mission.”