EFJohnson Announces Strategic Alliance with Telex

EFJ, Inc. Subsidiary Partners with Wireless Industry Leader to Provide Project 25 Products for Public Safety

Irving, TX - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has entered into a strategic alliance with Telex Communications. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will co-market each others products to public safety customers, with the primary focus being on Project 25 dispatch and radio products as well as VoIP gateway solutions.

“Partnering with Telex allows us the opportunity to broaden our product portfolio and provide a stronger solution for our customers,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “Their IP based solutions are a good fit with our interoperable IP based Project 25 systems offerings. We are pleased to be working with one of the best known brands in the wireless industry.” Tom Kulikowski, president of the Advanced Communications Technologies division within Telex Communications, Inc., said, “Our partnership with EFJohnson extends our visibility into the public safety marketplace. Telex Communications is proud to associate with a key systems player who is one of the oldest and strongest names in public safety.”