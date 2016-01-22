Exciting new products from TEA Headsets

Brewster, NY. - For more than 45 years TEA has helped set the standard in designing and providing the highest quality of tactical communication headsets and communication products to specialized teams within the military, government and law enforcement. TEA has a long proven history of providing teams within the Military and SOF community communication solutions with broad capabilities to ensure the highest level of effectiveness during missions.

INVISIO® S10GEN2 Modular Hearing Protection Headset

The all new INVISIO® S10 utilizes the next generation INVISIO® X5 headset design which is hardwired into the S10 control unit. The X5 provides ultimate comfort during practically any type of application or environment. This headset provides industry leading hearing protection and our all new performance audio processing allows you to naturally monitor your surrounds while staying protected from damaging sounds like gunfire, explosions and vehicles/aircraft. Works with TEA U94 PTT’s that can be configured to work with practically any DoD or Public Safety radios.

INVISIO® V20 Single Radio Hearing Protection Headset System

The new INVISIO® V20 provides advanced capabilities without the hassle of additional inputs or options that aren’t necessarily needed for your applications/personnel. The V20 features the following features:

Hardwired next generation INVISIO X5 Dual In-Ear Headset

Crystal clear communications using patented bone conduction mic

Best in-class certified hearing protection/enhanced hear-thru audio

Hardwired radio cable for use with DoD single or dual net radios

INVISIO® V40 Dual Com Hearing Protection Headset System

Similar to the V20 the INVISIO® V40 provides advanced communication capabilities with the addition of a secondary cable input port. This allows you simultaneously communicate on up to 2 devices. This includes use on vehicle and aircraft intercom systems.

Secondary input allows for the use of a second device using our modular smart cables!

Looking for something else, check out our new Product E-Catalog!

Stay up to date on our latest products and systems location in our Product E-Catalog. You can click here to take a virtual tour of our products and communication solutions!

About TEA Headsets™

TEA is an ISO Certified Company that manufactures and sells audio communication products for 2-Way Radios, Vehicle Intercom Systems and Mobile Phones. For more than 40 years TEA has provided the highest quality of tactical headsets and products for the DoD, DoJ and various Public Safety and Law Enforcement Agencies. With the motto of “I Heard You The First Time…®" TEA goes to every effort to make sure your communications allow you to “Speak Anywhere and Hear Everything”. TEA offers a free 30 day evaluation program for almost all of their products.