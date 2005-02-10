General Dynamics Sectera Wireline Terminal Receives Type 1 Security Certification

For Immediate Release

Wireline Terminal Approved for Use with Highest Levels of Classified Information

Scottsdale, AZ — April 3, 2002 — General Dynamics Decision Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that its Sectera Wireline Terminal has been certified by the National Security Agency (NSA) to protect the confidentiality of Type 1 secure point-to-point voice and data communication classified up to and including Top Secret.

The Sectera Wireline Terminal is a compact, lightweight device that connects to a standard analog telephone or a personal computer to provide security to the office desktop or remote connection.

The Sectera Wireline Terminal is the first Type 1-certified security product using General Dynamics’ Sectera Interoperable Security Architecture with the Government-sponsored Future Narrow Band Digital Terminal (FNBDT) signaling plan to provide users with software-programmable and upgradeable high-assurance security.

The product can also provide high assurance non-Type 1 security for the protection of sensitive unclassified commercial and industrial information.

General Dynamics Decision Systems, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is a leader in technologies, products and systems for information assurance, communication and situational awareness for defense and industrial customers in the U.S. and abroad.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Falls Church, Va., employs approximately 56,000 people and anticipates 2002 revenues of $14 billion. The company has leading market positions in land and amphibious combat systems, mission-critical information systems and technologies, shipbuilding and marine systems, and business aviation. More information about the company can be found at www.generaldynamics.com.