Halyard Health launches ‘Fist Bump for Heroes’ to celebrate first responders

ALPHARETTA, Ga.— Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) today launched its ‘Fist Bump for Heroes’ campaign to recognize and show support of first responders across the United States.

WHAT: The ‘Fist Bump for Heroes’ program recognizes first responders – those heroes who work on the front lines, pulling double duty, to protect our communities. The program was inspired by the new, dual purpose BLACK-FIRE* Nitrile Exam Glove that provides protection for the variety of jobs required of first responders.

WHO: Who do you consider a hero? Halyard invites you to nominate first responders, including firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officials, who go above and beyond both on and off the job.

WHEN: Nominate your heroes now through December 31, 2016. All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and a winner will be announced in January, 2017.

HOW: To nominate a hero, submit a photo of the individual you would like to recognize along with a few sentences about how he or she not only exceeds expectations while on the job, but how they give back outside the job. You can enter at http://www.halyardhealth.com/info/ems/fist-bump-for-heroes.aspx or by posting a public photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #HeroFistBump.

Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) is a medical technology company focused on preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery for healthcare providers and their patients. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Halyard is committed to addressing some of today’s most important healthcare needs, such as preventing healthcare-associated infections and reducing the use of narcotics while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Halyard’s business segments - Surgical & Infection Prevention and Medical Devices - develop, manufacture and market clinically superior solutions that improve medical outcomes and business performance in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.halyardhealth.com.