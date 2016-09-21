Handheld launches new version of the ALGIZ 10X ultra-rugged tablet

Lidköping, Sweden - The Handheld Group , a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers and tablets, today announced a major upgrade to its popular Algiz 10X ultra-rugged tablet computer with new and improved screen technology and improved GPS/GLONASS functionality.

The new version of the Algiz 10X has a 10.1" HD projective capacitive touchscreen that is ultra-bright and built for outdoor use. The 10-point touchscreen offers the ability to operate in both glove mode and rain mode, allowing outdoor users to operate seamlessly in any weather. The Algiz 10X also comes with an optional active capacitive stylus to maximize ease of use. The new u-blox NEO-M8N offers both GPS and GLONASS, giving users access to more satellites than before.

This latest version of the Algiz 10X comes standard with the Enterprise LTSB version of Windows 10, demonstrating Handheld’s commitment to the needs of enterprise customers who value long-term stability. The powerful Algiz 10X features a quad-core Intel N2930 1.83 GHz processor and an expandable 128 GB solid-state drive. It has 4 gigabytes of DDR3 RAM and offers several connectivity options, including WLAN and BT, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, VGA and RS232 ports.

The Algiz 10X is IP65-rated and meets stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards for protection against dust, water, vibrations, drops and extreme temperatures. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen with high-brightness MaxView screen technology. This compact tablet weighs only 1.3 kilograms (2.9 pounds) and measures 32 millimeters (1.2 inches) thick.

“The technology changes made in this version give a whole new user experience for our customers,” says Johan Hed, director of product management. “With the updated screen and GPS/GLONASS capabilities, the Algiz 10X is a natural choice for field professionals who are looking for a truly rugged device for their mission-critical applications.”

The new Algiz 10X pricing is unchanged, and is available for order and delivery immediately. The previous version with resistive touchscreen will continue to be available for the foreseeable future.

The new Algiz 10X will be shown at several upcoming events this fall, including InterGeo in Hamburg, Germany.

