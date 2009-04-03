Harris Corporation Awarded Acquisition Contract for Multiband Land Mobile Radios

Radios Will Be Provided to Departments of Interior, Agriculture and FBI Training Academy through U.S. General Services Administration Blanket Purchase Agreement

ROCHESTER, NY — Harris Corporation, an international communications and information technology company, has been awarded a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide land mobile radios to the U.S. Departments of Interior, Agriculture and FBI Training Academy. Harris is one of 13 companies receiving an award under a five-year delivery order with a ceiling of $500 million from the U.S. General Services Administration, Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).

Under terms of the contract, Harris will compete to sell land mobile radios to the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, FBI Training Academy, U.S. Forest Service and other federal agencies. Harris will provide multiband, multimission software-defined radios recently introduced by its newly formed Government and Public Safety business unit.

“As Harris was the first to introduce a multiband radio for use by U.S. agencies, the company is extremely pleased to receive this award,” said George Helm, vice president and general manager, Government and Public Safety Business, Harris RF Communications. “Our growing family of public safety radios will provide full-spectrum interoperability, allowing federal agencies to talk with each other as well as their counterparts at the state and local level. Interoperability removes a critical barrier to better communication and coordination among public service agencies.”

Harris is the leading provider of software-defined, multiband, multimode tactical radios to the U.S. government and other nations around the world. Harris recently committed to applying its expertise to bring state-of-the-art interoperability solutions to the public safety market. Introduced earlier this year, the Harris® RF-1033M and Unity™ XG-100 radios allow federal, state and local public safety agencies to communicate more effectively by delivering direct interoperability to the hands of the user. The Unity XG-100 covers all portable land mobile radio frequency bands in a single radio and is compliant with APCO Project 25 technical standards. The handheld radio is approximately the same size as currently fielded, single-band radios and will be available in 2009.

For more information on Unity and Harris capabilities in public safety, go to www.talkasone.com.

Harris RF Communications is the leading global supplier of secure radio communications products and systems for military, government and commercial organizations. The company’s Falcon® family of software-defined tactical radio products and systems include manpack, handheld, vehicular, strategic fixed-site and shipboard applications. Falcon III® is the next-generation of radios developed to address requirements of U.S. military’s Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS).

