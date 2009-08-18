Harris Corporation Introduces Intrinsically Safe P5300™ and P5400™ Multi-Mode Portable Radios for Use in Hazardous Environments

Rugged, Lightweight, Portable Radios for First Responders and Utility Workers Approved by Factory Mutual (FM)

LAS VEGAS, NV/BOSTON, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, today introduced an intrinsically safe line of P5300 and P5400 multi-mode portable radios for use by public safety first responders in hazardous environments. Approved by FM (Factory Mutual) in the United States, and with CSA International (Canada) approvals pending, the new rugged and lightweight radios will provide public safety first responders, utility workers and other users with a communication tool approved for use in hazardous areas.

Intrinsic safety is an explosion protection technique applied to electrical equipment and wiring that provides for safe operation in chemically volatile or explosive atmospheres by limiting both electrical and thermal energy to levels which are incapable of igniting hazardous mixtures.

“With heightened attention to homeland security, public safety agencies need to provide their personnel with communications equipment that meets the requirements for operating in hazardous environments,” said Dennis Maddox, director, product management, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “First responders, along with users within utilities and industrial plants, need equipment that allows them to do their job, while providing safe, reliable communications in hazardous environments. We have seen the demand for intrinsically safe radios steadily increase during the last few years, and now Harris is proud to introduce this newest addition to our portable radio line in our ongoing commitment to our customers.”

Harris P5400 portable radios are available in VHF, UHF and 800 MHz frequencies and are among the smallest and lightest P25 radios available today. The P5400 line supports multiple radio operating modes, including P25 digital trunked and P25 conventional modes, OpenSky® trunked mode, Enhanced Digital Access Communications System (EDACS®) trunked mode, ProVoice trunked mode, and Analog Conventional mode. The P5400 combines digital and analog operation in one radio and, due to its software-based design, is readily configurable and easily expandable with software options to meet the specific needs of its users.

Harris P5300 portable radios are software-defined digital two-way radios that provides multi-mode functionality with digital voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data for efficient and reliable communications in the 800 MHz or 900 Mhz frequency bands. The P5300 uses a high-speed digital signal processor and the latest RF components combining digital and analog operation in one radio and supporting multiple applications including OpenSky, EDACS and Analog Conventional modes.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets, with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports over 500 systems around the world.

