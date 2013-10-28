Introducing HERMES- Sniper Status Systems by G2 Associates, LLC

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 2013 – G2 Associates, LLC is excited to announce

the launch of HERMES- Sniper Systems, an Android based covert status,

targeting and communications systems through existing secure and commercial

tactical radio networks. The systems allows for unprecedented situational

awareness from the individual weapon system to the command.

G2 Associates, LLC developed HERMES under contract with Counter Terrorism

Technology Support Office under the Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for

Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC) and the nations top law

enforcement agency. The system builds upon G2 Associates, LLC NEMESIS

platform to integrate the individual weapon systems, Vectronix handheld optical

day/night laser range finders, for accurate location of friendly and hostile/subjects

on high resolution maps, covert communications, and transmission of imagery at

the individual weapon to command through existing secure and commercial land

mobile radios. The system is available for first responders, fire and rescue, law

enforcement, security firms, and military units.

“Its fitting that as we remember the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of

9/11, a day I will never forget, G2 Associates, LLC delivers the HERMES

Systems to the nations top law enforcement agency. The Hermes system was

designed to enhance mission effectiveness of tactical operations units” John

Robinson, President and CEO G2 Associates LLC.



Features

Coordinated Precision Strike

Compact Full Feature Design

Android based

Smart Phone Sniper Unit

Tablets Command Units

Low Power

Picatinny Rail Mount

Quick Disconnect

Accepts Laser Range

Finder

Uses Existing Networks

PRC 152

Kenwood

Others

Wired or Wireless

Interfaces

Covert Communications

SMS Text

Photo Transmission

NEMESiS C4ISR

Windows Versions

Customizable



Specifications

Higher Level Command

Control Features available

with Nemesis

Weapon/Individual Unit

Weapon or Individual Unit

Display Full color, day light readable touch screen

Finger Unit 36” wired palm switch

Bluetooth Included

Wifi Included

GPS Included

Range Finder Interface Optional

Ballistics Calculator Optional

CMOS imager Included

Operating System Android

Power

Environmentally Sealed

Weapon Shock Tested

Re- chargeable LiOn

Tactical Command Units

Map Display Based on NEMESiS

# Weapons or individual units

Communications

Up to 32

Existing Secure Tactical Radios

G2 Associates, LLC is a company specializing custom development

items in the field of communications, security, surveillance and

targeting systems for commercial and government entities. We

leverage “Smart Phone/Tablet” technologies to the maximum extent

possible giving our products advanced yet customized capabilities

as well as inherent familiarity to the user.