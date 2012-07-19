Leading Law Enforcement Organizations to Announce National Council to Promote Diversity and Empowerment

CHICAGO, IL - Five leading law enforcement organizations - Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA), National Asian Peace Officers Association (NAPOA), National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) - will announce the formation of the National Council of Law Enforcement Organizations (NCLEO) at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago, IL on October 25, 2011.

This unprecedented collaboration will work to increase diversity hiring and promotion of qualified minority and women law enforcement officials. Additionally, the NCLEO will focus on various issues of importance to the law enforcement community and its membership.