LITE II Headset Resolves Intelligibility Problems for SWAT, Fire, HAZMAT and Rescue Applications

First Responders choose new LITE II headset to resolve intelligibility problem for SWAT, Fire, HAZMAT and rescue applications.

Because some trunked and digital radio systems have reduced intelligibility, responders compensate by using headsets that have mic signals which have maximum frequency response. By way of illustration, the Chattanooga Tennessee SWAT Team selected the LITE boom arm headset from TEA because the LITE’s noise cancelling boom mic provides superior mic frequency response - especially when gas is deployed.

First responders require situational awareness - for example, peripheral hearing is mandatory for close quarter battle applications and this is provided by slots in the LITE earphone according to Lt. Mike Williams, Chattanooga SWAT Commander, who further pointed out that the outer earshell on LITE accommodates passive or active hearing protection earphones to protect the user’s hearing during explosive entry or for other very high noise applications.

Active or passive hearing protectors fit over the LITE’s earshell - affording users hearing protection when required.

The Chattanooga project had the approval of Chattanooga Chief of Police, Jimmy Dawson, who commented “The new Lite headsets have improved our SWAT Team communications which reflects Chattanooga’s ongoing policy of employing technology for improved public service”.

The LITE headset’s popularity speaks volumes. Over 100,000 LITE headset are in service with military and law enforcement users - LITE has become the headset derigeuir in Iraq with USMC’s 1st MARDIV and U.S. Army - 1st AD.

