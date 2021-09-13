MCP Ranked Among Top Professional Services Firms by Engineering News-Record

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP), a leading provider of data-integration, consulting, network and cybersecurity solutions, earned a spot on the 2021 Top 100 Professional Services Firms rankings, which are published annually by Engineering News-Record (ENR).

MCP is ranked No. 88 by ENR in the Construction Management/PM-for-Fee Firms category. The rankings are based on total 2020 revenue for construction management or project/program management services performed as a professional service for a fee. This marks the fifth time that MCP has made an appearance in one of the ENR rankings since its founding in 2009.

According to John Chiaramonte, MCP’s president of consulting services, the demands on public-sector and mission-critical agencies to build highly reliable and redundant networks have never been stronger. Their goal is to unlock data-sharing capabilities and implement advanced technology that ultimately will improve emergency response and justice outcomes, while meeting the new expectations of today’s citizens.

“The latest ENR ranking confirms MCP’s commitment to helping these agencies engineer, integrate and secure their networks to enable them to meet their goals.”

Contributing to MCP’s rise in the rankings is organic revenue growth, as well as four acquisitions over the past 24 months, including Athena Advanced Networks in 2018, Black & Veatch Public Safety and URL Integration in 2020 and MTG Management Consultants earlier this year.