N-ear strengthens its worldwide reach by signing a global sales and distribution agreement with INVISIO

TAMPA, Fla. — N-ear strengthens its worldwide reach by signing a global sales and distribution agreement with international market leader INVISIO.

N-ear and INVISIO have signed an agreement granting INVISIO the exclusive global sales and distribution rights for the “N•ear 360” earpiece products to military and law enforcement users. Due to a rising demand for N•ear products, a US based sales company was established in 2019. With this agreement the distribution of the product is taken to the next level.

“In INVISIO we now have a partner that shares our view on product quality and customer centric solutions. INVISIO’s global reach and market position match our ambitious strategy of creating and implementing quality communication solutions. Therefore, we look forward to developing the partnership and supporting INVISIO in their strategy for the military and law enforcement markets,” says Mads Stærke, co-founder and CEO of N-ear.

“Partnership with N-ear broadens our offering with a completely new product category that constitutes the most covert earpiece on the market. I am convinced that the product will generate great interest among our customers and that we will develop a good working relationship with N-ear,” says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

About N-ear Inc.

Trusted by US / International Law Enforcement Agencies and Security. Having a European & US Partnership, we bring diversity with our products by being very knowledgeable in the two-way radio industry. N-ear has proven to be an essential tool in critical communications by providing its customers with a discreet, comfortable and secure fit.

More than just Products. Customer service is at the heart of N-ear, focusing on our customers is our #1 priority. Our commitment to excellence will allow you to fully experience why so many customers love our team. We take pride in being USA Based & Assembled.

The Future is N-ear. N-ear is committed to being in tune with the market by providing the most covert earpieces available. Using the latest in technology, our products feature 100% Situational Awareness, 0% Ear Fatigue, and the highest standards in durability.