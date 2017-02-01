NICE earns CJIS ACE Compliance Seal for NICE Investigate Solution

RUTHERFORD, N.J. - NICE has earned the CJIS ACE Compliance Seal from Diverse Computing, Inc. for its NICE Investigate solution. The CJIS ACE Compliance Seal is awarded to agencies and companies that have demonstrated an executive commitment to and have real-world working knowledge of FBI CJIS Security Policy compliance and its criticality to the law enforcement community. NICE was awarded the CJIS ACE Compliance Seal after completing a rigorous evaluation with Diverse Computing’s CJIS ACE (Audit and Compliance Experts). NICE Investigate is the first digital investigation and case management solution created specifically to help law enforcement agencies automate their collection, analysis and sharing of case evidence. Here’s the announcement with more details.

About NICE

