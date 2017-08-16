NICE recognizes 2017 PSAPs’ Finest Award recipients at APCO 2017

NICE announces the recipients of its 2017 PSAPs’ Finest Awards, a recognition program for emergency communications professionals, now in its 12th year

HOBOKEN, N.J. – NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is excited to announce the recipients of its 2017 PSAPs’ Finest Awards, a recognition program for emergency communications professionals now in its 12th year. Winners will receive their awards in a special ceremony which will take place in NICE’s booth today at the 2017 APCO International Annual Conference & Expo in Denver, Colorado.

Sponsored by NICE, a leading provider of public safety solutions for 9-1-1 centers, the PSAPs’ Finest awards recognize individual contributions to emergency communications. Awards are presented annually to winners selected in the following categories: Director, Line Supervisor, Technician, Trainer, Telecommunicator, Innovator and PSAP of the Year.

This year, the judges bestowed the first-ever Innovator of the Year award to Anita Pitt, 9-1-1 Program Manager for the Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG). The Innovator of the Year award was created to recognize a trailblazer who embodies change, progress, and new ideas, with the goal of advancing and improving emergency communications. BVCOG was one of the early adopters of Text-to-911 and Pitt was instrumental in leading the effort. She is a strong advocate for Text-to-911 and shares her knowledge and experience by giving talks and training sessions to other public safety agencies.

“Text-to-911 is such a new frontier with many challenges,” said Shirlene Skipper, Sumter County 9-1-1 Communications Director, who also served as a 2017 PSAPs’ Finest Judge. “My hat goes off to Anita for having the courage and energy to tackle it. People who work in emergency communications seldom get the recognition they deserve. They’re not out in the public safety vehicle with the flashing lights but at the end of the day, they truly are the first, first responders.”

“On behalf of NICE, I’d like to congratulate this year’s line-up of impressive winners,’” said Christopher Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “The volume and caliber of nominations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of thousands of emergency communications professionals whose tireless efforts and dedication save lives every day.”

View the full list of PSAPs’ Finest award recipients for 2017.

More information on the PSAPs’ Finest Awards can be found here or by emailing PSInfo@NICE.com.

About the PSAPs Finest Awards

Since its inception in 2006, the PSAPs’ Finest Awards program has recognized dozens of outstanding emergency communications professionals. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges from the 9-1-1 community, who evaluate nominees based on their accomplishments, skills and service to community.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.