NICE to demonstrate Cloud-based digital policing & investigative software at IACP Conference

Paramus, N.J. – NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it will demonstrate its portfolio of digital policing solutions, including its cloud-based investigative software solution, NICE Investigate, in booth 1723 at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition on October 15-18 at the San Diego (CA) Convention Center.

NICE Investigate is the first open digital policing and investigation solution to automate the collection, analysis and sharing of case evidence. It puts evidence into context based on time, sequence and location to help investigators understand the ‘who, what, when, where and why’ so they can close more cases faster. NICE Investigate runs on the secure Microsoft Azure Government cloud and is the industry’s most comprehensive, scalable, FBI CJIS-compliant cloud-based solution for managing investigations and digital evidence.

Other highlights of the event:

• NICE representatives will discuss NICE’s new Grant Assistance Program which helps link police departments with grants to purchase digital policing and investigative software.

• As a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner, NICE will be teaming up with Microsoft to demonstrate the NICE Investigate solution in the Microsoft booth (# 2531) at the IACP Expo on October 17, 2:30-4:00 pm.

• NICE will also demonstrate its NICE Inform recording and digital evidence management solution in booth 1723. NICE Inform captures, manages, and synchronizes multi-channel interactions between citizens, PSAPs and first responders, to provide a complete, true record of incidents. NICE Inform can be deployed as a standalone solution or as another input source into NICE Investigate. No other solution offers a wider range of value-added applications to help PSAPs enhance their NG9-1-1 readiness, quality assurance/quality improvement, incident debriefing, and real-time decision support. NICE was recently named 9-1-1 Recording and Quality Management Company of the Year by independent research firm Frost & Sullivan for its innovative solutions for 9-1-1 centers.

“The sheer volume of digital evidence, coming from more silos, has outpaced the manual methods that investigators use to collect, analyze, understand and share it,” said John Rennie, General Manager, Public Safety, NICE. “With NICE Investigate, police departments can automate the entire digital investigation process so investigators are more efficient and effective crime-solvers. Through our partnership with PoliceGrantsHelp.com, we’re also pleased to offer grant assistance to help agencies take advantage of these powerful capabilities.”

