Nixle Awarded GSN’s Best Mass Notification System in 2011 Homeland Security Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Nixle, a provider of mass notification services for public safety agencies, announced today it has received the Best Mass Notification System award in the Government Security News (GSN) 2011 Homeland Security Awards for its Nixle Connect service. Nixle Connect is a free public notification service that allows government organizations to communicate with the public via text/SMS, e-mail, and Internet posts.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the prestigious GSN awards as a leader in mass notification systems,” said Eric Liu, CEO of Nixle. “The applications of civilian communications include emergency response but extend to other areas including community outreach, public relations, event management and more. Nixle Connect provides the tools necessary for government agencies to further their efforts in all of these areas by enabling real-time, geographically targeted communications with civilians. We are proud to offer Nixle Connect at no cost to both public safety agencies and the communities they serve.”

Civilian communications are critical to an effective emergency response, and over 85% of civilians can be instantly reached on their mobile phone by text message. Today, Nixle is currently in use by more than 4,600 government agencies in the United States. During recent natural disasters including earthquakes, hurricanes and wildfires, Nixle was used by public safety agencies to send important alerts, warnings, and general information to citizens in the affected areas. It provided vital information including road closures, evacuation procedures, and more to residents who may otherwise not have received it.

The annual GSN Homeland Security Awards program celebrates the ongoing public-private partnership between all branches of federal, state and local government in the United States and the private sector vendors of IT security and physical security products, whose combined efforts successfully defend and protect the nation’s people, property and way of life. Nixle’s award for Best Mass Notification System is part of the Communications Products in the Vendors of Physical Security Products and Solutions category. For a full list of awards categories and winners, see: http://www.gsnmagazine.com/node/24986?c=disaster_preparedness_emergency_response.

