Nomad GCS Partners with Kymeta Government Solutions to deliver communications-on-the-move

KALISPELL, Mont. — Nomad Global Communication Solutions (GCS), a leading provider of mobile operations solutions for agencies and businesses with remote command and communication needs, has partnered with Kymeta, the communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivity.

The two companies will deliver seamless, on-the-move connectivity for defense, public safety, first responder, utility, and private sector customers of all types. Nomad levels-up its ability to deliver fully-integrated, leading-edge mobile operations solutions by offering Kymeta™ KyWay™ terminals, KyWay™ Go mobile units and KĀLO™ internet access services to global customers.

“Every minute counts for the organizations we work with, from first responders, SWAT, and public safety, to all branches of the military,” said Ethan Petro, Director of Sales Operations, Nomad GCS. “Kymeta technology takes satellite communication and rapid deployment to an entirely new level. Within a few minutes it goes from cold-start to transmitting and receiving data, and with the ability to operate on the move, there’s nothing like it in SATCOM today. We look forward to sharing this exciting new technology with our customers.”

“Partnering with Nomad GCS marks a significant advancement for customers who demand the best mobile command centers and communication vehicles,” said David Kervin, General Manager & SVP, Kymeta Global Solutions. “As we saw in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and in Greenville, S.C. during the total solar eclipse, on-the-move, simple to operate satellite communications are crucial in disaster response and public safety operations. We are excited to be working with Nomad’s talented team of technical consultants and engineers to take mobile tactical communications, surveillance and rapid deployment platforms a dramatic step forward.”

About Nomad GCS

From its headquarters near Glacier National Park in Montana, Nomad GCS solves the toughest challenges for its customers through the design and construction of the world’s best-connected mobile command and communication solutions. The company serves industries across the spectrum, including law enforcement, fire, public safety, military, healthcare, and more. From large mobile command centers to go-anywhere tactical vehicles, Nomad custom-tailors solutions to excel in any mission.