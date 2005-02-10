OTTO Now Offers the New Hurricane Headset

For Immediate Release

February 10, 2003- OTTO Communications announces the new Hurricane headset. It is designed to provide the performance of a heavy-duty headset in a high noise environment without all of the weight and bulk. Hurricane ships standard with multiple ear insert options in a convenient carrying case. These inserts allow the user to easily convert from a low to high noise environment by simply switching out insert options. This headset is recommended for public safety markets (police, fire, SWAT and EMT services), heavy-duty manufacturing, airline industries and any other applications that require a lightweight headset alternative in a high noise environment.

OTTO Communications designs and manufactures a full line of two-way radio accessories for the most demanding applications including public safety, fire, police, security, surveillance, hospitality and industrial markets. OTTO provides a full line of accessories including surveillance kits, lightweight and heavy-duty headsets, remote speaker microphones, skull and throat microphones, racing communications equipment and dispatch headsets. OTTO Communications supports a wide range of radio platforms providing accessories to most major two-way radios and 911 consoles.

