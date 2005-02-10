OTTO Now Offers The Remote Console Interface and a Variety Of Headset Options For Dispatch Operations

For Immediate Release

April 1, 2003- OTTO Communications now offers a Remote Console Interface (RCI) and a variety of headset options specifically for 911 dispatch operations. The RCI is a control grip designed with a volume control, mute and push-to-talk (PTT) button all within one housing. The RCI comes standard with a durable 15’ (extended) coil cord allowing users to easily move around a command center. It has a modular connector that allows users to easily change out headset options. OTTO currently is offering three different headset options for the RCI including the Breeze, Explorer and Lightweight headsets.

OTTO Communications designs and manufactures a full line of two-way radio accessories for the most demanding applications including public safety, fire, police, security, surveillance, hospitality and industrial markets. OTTO provides a full line of accessories including surveillance kits, lightweight and heavy-duty headsets, remote speaker microphones, skull and throat microphones, racing communications equipment and dispatch headsets. OTTO Communications supports a wide range of radio platforms providing accessories to most major two-way radios and 911 consoles.

OTTO Communications

2 East Main Street

Carpentersville, IL 60110

Phone: 847-654-8326

Fax: 847-428-1956

Email: laura.kelly@ottoeng.com

Web address: www.ottoeng.com

Contact: Laura Kelly, Marketing Manager