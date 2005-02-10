Quick Disconnect Adapters Now Standard On Otto Surveillance Kits
For Immediate Release
June 16, 2003 OTTO Communications announces the new quick disconnect adapter which is standard on all of the OTTO One, Two & Three-Wire Surveillance Kits. The quick disconnect adapter allows users to easily replace or alternate acoustic tubes (i.e. multiple shift operations.) It also has a unique cable retention feature which eliminates strain on the earphone. OTTO Surveillance kits are designed for rugged environments including public safety markets and others working in environments requiring discrete communications.
OTTO Communications designs and manufactures a full line of two-way radio accessories for the most demanding applications including public safety, fire, police, security, surveillance, hospitality and industrial markets. OTTO provides a full line of accessories including surveillance kits, lightweight and heavy-duty headsets, remote speaker microphones, skull and throat microphones and racing communications equipment. OTTO Communications supports a wide range of radio platforms providing accessories to most major two-way radios.
