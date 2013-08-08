Raytheon And Twisted Pair Solutions Unveil State-of-the-art Dispatch Center

San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department leads nation with new technology enabling better coordination among first responders

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., — Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) and Twisted Pair Solutions, a Seattle-based provider of mission-critical solutions for secure, real-time communication, today unveiled a next-generation dispatch system deployed for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff. This state-of-the-art dispatch center is one of the first in the nation to be purely IP-based and supports the use of smartphones and tablets for seamless first responder critical communications, anywhere, on any device.

The Raytheon-provided solution uses the company’s industry-leading interoperability gateway to enable communications with San Luis Obispo County’s existing radio systems. The solution also incorporates Twisted Pair’s WAVE® Dispatch Communicator that turns a standards-based PC into a richly-featured communications dispatch console. The WAVE® Mobile Communicator turns any Android™, Apple® iOS®, BlackBerry® and Windows Mobile® smartphone into a multi-channel land mobile radio (LMR) handset for secure, on-demand push to talk (PTT) communication.

“In addition to the challenges of aging equipment, many first responders seek to take advantage of new capabilities offered by smartphones and tablets and are looking forward to embracing the power of the FirstNet network,” commented TJ Kennedy, director of Public Safety and Security for Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business. “As the leader in deploying interoperable communications systems for public safety, Raytheon is at the forefront of enabling departments to take advantage of the latest technology today and to be ready for the improved FirstNet network tomorrow.”

“Raytheon has provided us with a next-generation dispatch system that bridges our existing radio system to the new capabilities of today’s smartphone and tablet technology, and FirstNet in the future,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff. “I am proud that our department is able to deploy the same technology that protects the communications for our most sensitive government installations worldwide to enhance public safety in the county.”

On hand for the unveiling today were computer science students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, who were able to participate in live demonstrations of the system. The students also spent time with the Raytheon and Twisted Pair technical teams to learn more about how the new IP-based dispatch system operates.

About Twisted Pair

Twisted Pair is the recognized leader in critical communications. Its WAVE software empowers mobile workforces with critical communication applications for secure, real-time collaboration anywhere on any device. Built on a battle-tested communications interoperability platform, WAVE delivers voice, video, location, presence and other forms of data deployed as an enterprise product or cloud-based service throughout commercial, public sector and defense organizations. WAVE has been proven in the most complex deployments around the world to help integrate and manage a truly unified communications system so that office-based and mobile workers can simply talk, make decisions and act.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2012 sales of $24 billion and 68,000 employees worldwide, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, security and civil markets throughout the world. With a history of innovation spanning 91 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration and other capabilities in the areas of sensing; effects; and command, control, communications and intelligence systems; as well as a broad range of mission support services. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. For more about Raytheon, visit us at www.raytheon.com and follow us on Twitter @raytheon.

