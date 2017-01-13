SILYNX announces the releases new additions to CLARUS PRO line of in-the-ear-hearing protection systems

STERLING, Va. – Silynx Communications, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its CLARUS PRO line of in-ear electronic hearing protection and communications systems at SHOT Show 2017 in Las Vegas Nevada.

Whether the shooter is on the firing line or needing to take a phone call, the CLARUS PRO hearing protection products never must be removed. They are designed to solve hearing protection problems that the recreational shooter simply tolerated because there were no other options. Like their predecessor CLARUS PRO, the CLARUS PRO RECHARGE and CLARUS LITE are designed to be worn all day. They are ideal for range masters and trainers who are surrounded by high noise for extended periods.

Shooters invest thousands of dollars in their gun, their optics, their eyewear, their ammo, then they insert two cents worth of foam in their ears. It is time that they start investing in protecting their hearing as well. CLARUS PRO and LITE offer protection with hearing enhancement and comfort made for all day wear.

The CLARUS PRO LITE is a military grade in-ear electronic hearing protection enhancement system unlike any other in the industry. The CLARUS PRO LITE incorporates the same proprietary, high-grade electronics used in all its products while simplifying the feature set to make it ideal for competitive and recreational shooting.

The CLARUS PRO RECHARGE is powered by a lithium ion rechargeable battery. The CLARUS PRO RECHARGE is a military grade in-ear electronic hearing protection enhancement system that includes an auxiliary port for connecting to a smartphone, field radio, or other audio device. The in-line noise cancelling microphone ensures that your voice is heard even in noisy environments.

The CLARUS PRO LITE is offered at an MSRP of just $159.00, while the CLARUS RECHARGE is offered at an MSRP of only $269.00.

About Silynx Communications

Silynx Communications (Silynx) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems. Silynx in-ear headsets provide advanced hearing protection, hearing enhancement and communications capabilities. Field-tested and combat-proven for nearly a decade, Silynx headsets are used by elite U.S. and international warfighters, all levels of law enforcement, including federal, state, and local, and international public safety and security forces.