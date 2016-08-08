Southwest antennas releases new 2X2 & 4X4 MIMO S&C band MIMO 90 degrees sector Antennas

2X2 and 4X4 MIMO versions are ideal for Federal Law Enforcement and ISM Broadcast applications

San Diego, August 3 2016 - Southwest Antennas is pleased to announce the release of four new high gain 90° sector antenna designs specifically for use with 2X2 and 4X4 MIMO radio systems. These new high gain 90° sector antenna designs are available in both 2X2 and 4X4 MIMO input options covering the 2.2-2.5GHz Federal Law Enforcement and ISM Broadcast S-Bands or the 4.4-5.0GHz Federal Law Enforcement C-Band. The new SWA product offering gives the Federal Law Enforcement community and the 2.4GHz ISM Broadcast Band end-users new MIMO system design tools and antenna deployment options for their MIMO radio systems.

The S-Band 90° Sector Antennas offer 15dBi peak gain and the C-Band versions offer 16dBi peak gain. All products cover 90° Azimuth and 8° Elevation beamwidth for a complete 90° sectorial radiation pattern coverage.

The 2X2 and 4X4 90° MIMO Sector Antennas utilize a proprietary alternating slant left / slant right antenna polarization that offer end-users maximum orthogonal antenna polarization diversity as well as optimized spatial diversity between the alternating antenna element polarizations inside the antenna, giving end-users superior MIMO antenna performance within a single ruggedized outdoor rated enclosure. The product’s rugged Kydex radome housing is white in color (other colors available) and offers an outdoor rated UV stable, weather sealed, low-visibility product that will blend in well in urban environments and looks very similar to commonly used commercial cellular base station sectorial coverage antennas.

“Our new high gain 90° MIMO sector antenna offerings give our end-users of MIMO radio products a ruggedized antenna solution that is ideal for 90° sectorial high-gain coverage and high data rate system throughput that are prefect for long range video, voice and data applications operation in both complex RF multipath urban environments as well as obstruction free long range RF line of site scenarios.” Said Benjamin Culver, President of Southwest Antennas. “With these new sectorial antenna products added to our existing line of MIMO Omni antenna products, Southwest Antennas now offers our Customers a complete line of MIMO antenna solutions from the mobile individual end-user level all the way up to wide-area sectorial infrastructure / fixed site coverage level. By utilizing our MIMO antennas on hand-held tactical radios, mobile vehicle radios, and fixed site infrastructure, teams are able to stay in constant contact over much longer distances and in RF-unfriendly urban environments during even the most demanding situations.”

Each MIMO 90° sector antenna comes standard with a pole mounting kit which features a user-adjustable 0° to -15° down tilt, giving the installer precise control over the area covered by each MIMO sector antenna. The antenna mounting kit is suitable for both rapid deploy temporary installations or long-term fixed site infrastructure use. Other mounting kit options can also be made available for specific installation requirements.

Integrated RF Filters can also be added inside or outside the antenna for crowded RF environments, giving end-users much better control over RF co-site interference from adjacent frequency bands and co-located transmitters. Contact Southwest Antennas to discuss specific RF Filter options for your application.

Available now from Southwest Antennas and authorized sales representatives and distributors.

Part # 1009-024 - 4x4 MIMO 90° Sector Antenna, Slant Polarized, 2.2 - 2.5 GHz, 15 dBi Gain

Part # 1009-025 - 2x2 MIMO 90° Sector Antenna, Slant Polarized, 2.2 - 2.5 GHz, 15 dBi Gain

Part # 1009-026 - 4x4 MIMO 90° Sector Antenna, Slant Polarized, 4.4 - 5.0 GHz, 16 dBi Gain

Part # 1009-027 - 2x2 MIMO 90° Sector Antenna, Slant Polarized, 4.4 - 5.0 GHz, 16 dBi Gain

About Southwest Antennas

Southwest Antennas specializes in the design and manufacture of rugged, high-performance RF and Microwave antennas, accessory products, and customized antenna solutions built for today’s demanding communication environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Southwest Antennas offers over 1,000 standard products for broadcast video, military / defense, law enforcement, homeland security, surveillance, aerospace, oil and gas, and M2M markets.

For more about Southwest Antennas, visit their website at http://www.southwestantennas.com, or e-mail sales@southwestantennas.com.