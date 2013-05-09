SPAWAR Atlantic Extends GeoComm Project Option for Installation Addressing GIS Project at Five Additional Marine Corps Bases

After successfully completing the Installation Addressing GIS project at 11 Marine Corp bases on time and under budget, GeoComm is pleased to announce that Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) Atlantic has decided to exercise the Option Year. The Option Year will involve improving the on-base emergency response systems at five Marine Corps Bases located in California, Hawaii, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Florida.

At these additional five bases, GeoComm will deliver National Emergency Number Association (NENA)-compliant street and building address data and will develop E9-1-1 databases for each applicable Continental United States (CONUS) USMC installations. GeoComm also completed these items at all 11 bases included in the original 2012 contract. To accomplish this, GeoComm will utilize all existing installation data, complete digital GIS centerline mapping, and address point placement. In addition, Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) and Automatic Location Identification (ALI) database development will be completed to improve the emergency call management capabilities.

Upon project completion, the address data and process improvements present at these five bases will ensure reliable, high quality support for public safety agencies in providing Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), emergency response, and related services. The addressing information developed is intended to be multi-purposed and will also support address geocoding, vehicle routing, mailing lists, address validation and incident location geo-verification.

The first eleven installations were completed at Marine Corps Bases nationwide throughout 2012. The additional five bases will be completed by the end of 2013. This project is part of the United State Marine Corps (USMC) Consolidated Emergency Response Systems (CERS) initiative.

About GeoComm: GeoComm is mapping the future of NG9-1-1 as a proven provider of end-to-end GIS systems tailored to meet the needs of any public safety agency. GeoComm is the leading innovator of NG9-1-1 GIS services and software, including NG9-1-1 GIS data assessment and development; software to maintain, manage, and provision GIS data; the ECRF/LVF elements of the ESInet; and tactical mapping for the PSAP.

GeoComm’s GeoLynx Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools reduce response times, improve data accuracy and quality, accelerate communications, and provide mission critical GIS-based decision support.

