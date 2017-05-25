Sprint launches Automated Injury Detection signal product for officers who are shot or stabbed

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced that it is launching and demonstrating a device that signals first responders immediately when a law enforcement officer wearing an “officer down” vest is shot or stabbed.¹

AID – Automated Injury Detection – is made specifically for law enforcement personnel and first responders. It sends an immediate call for help to other officers and medical personnel when an officer is attacked in the line of duty. Sprint has teamed with the developer of this technology, Select Engineering Services (SES), to first bring it to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas City, KS.

AID transmits an alert message that contains the officer’s ID, the location of the attack shown on a map with GPS coordinates, the location of the injuries (front, back, upper chest, lower chest, upper back, lower back), as well as other medical information such as blood type and allergies. The data is sent via the Sprint cellular network to all other designated officers on the network. The AID Sensor Panel inserts into the body armor without any modification.

“This has been a critical project for our public sector group,” said Jim Spillane, Director of Public Sector. “We believe the safety of law enforcement and the ability to help them quickly when their life is in danger is the highest priority we have. The AID technology can help save lives and we’re proud to have worked with SES to launch it.” Sprint is offering the AID device – MSRP $500 – for free to new qualifying corporate liable public sector customers who purchase a a new line of service valued at $29.99 or more/month. The new line of service must be active at the time the AID device is delivered.

¹ Solution req. network coverage, impact to break panel with sensor and bluetooth connection to Android phone.