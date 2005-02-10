TEA Announces the Bone-Mic Headset for First Responders

Invisio - a bone mic tactical headset - so small it fits totally inside your ear - is perfectly suited for First Responder applications.

Tactical communications are dramatically advanced by a remarkable, patented technology which makes possible a bone-mic headset that is unaffected by high ambient noise.

Enthused First Responders have endorsed Invisio features and performance because it defeats high ambient noise which is always the enemy of intelligible radio communications. Users report that when an Invisio user transmits from just below a helicopter, the voice is received on other radios without the helo background noise.

Because Invisio fits inside your ear, it does not interfere with gas masks, SCBAs, goggles or helmets.

Numerous Lower Cordsets with unique - front action press to talk switches - are offered for both SWAT and HAZMAT applications. Redundant hand PTT switches can be provided for sniper and machine operation requirements.

Evaluations are available from TV Equipment without obligation for military, municipal and government organizations

