Thinkstream, Inc. Hires Tommy Lopez as Director of Sales Operations

Baton Rouge, LA – Thinkstream Inc., one of the nation’s leading innovators of criminal justice and public safety technology, announced it has hired industry veteran Tommy Lopez as Director of U.S. Sales. With his extensive experience in assisting the public safety industry with identifying value-added software solutions along with his advanced knowledge of government practices, Lopez will lead Thinkstream’s sales team to maximize sales volume and expand the company’s customer base throughout the United States.

Thinkstream is a nationally recognized leader in delivering proven integrated network solutions to public safety and criminal justice agencies, while also assisting banks and businesses with fraud detection and prevention.

Prior to joining Thinkstream, Lopez was a co-founder - for Advanced Public Safety, a developer of software and hardware solutions for law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. and Canada. APS was acquired by Trimble, a publicly traded provider of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. During his tenure at APS, Lopez was responsible for all aspects of sales and marketing, developing the then small and little-known company from 3 to 50 employees while achieving over $17 million in revenue growth. Lopez received the Pinnacle Award and was named to the company’s 100 % Club for sales exceeding $3 million in 2008 and again in 2009. Prior to that, he served as a Police officer for the city of Boca Raton, Florida and as a Personal Security Agent for company officials throughout New York and Florida. Lopez holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“Tommy is well-known within the industry, and has key relationships that will be of great value to our company,” said Barry Bellue, CEO of Thinkstream. “With his considerable experience and knowledge, we expect him to be a driving force in revenue growth and the development of new business opportunities. We are thrilled to have him and expect his efforts to significantly advance sales throughout the U.S.,” Bellue said.

Accepting the position, Lopez said “Thinkstream’s software has become a trusted tool to dramatically increase the safety and efficiency of law enforcement and public safety operations during critical missions. As a former police officer I know how important it is for these agencies to have access to this kind of software. I am excited about the opportunity of leading the expansion of Thinkstream’s technology into new markets and to many more Federal, State and local law enforcement and public safety agencies.”

About Thinkstream, Inc.

In little more than a decade, Thinkstream has emerged as a proven leader in the creation and expansion of distributed information networks that provide communication and interoperability to the nation’s public safety and criminal justice agencies, while also assisting banks and businesses with fraud detection and prevention. Thinkstream has developed and marketed a series of solutions and products that tie these agencies, branches or offices together – securely – and enable them to rapidly share critical information across organizational, agency and geographic boundaries. Powered by the Thinkstream Distributed Information Integration Platform, Thinkstream has the only technology on the market that can enable integrated criminal justice throughout entire state, multi-state or even nationwide networks. Similarly, the company believes it has the only software available that can provide instant up-to-date identity verification that is 100% accurate. Thinkstream is currently operating the Louisiana Civil and Criminal Information Network, considered to be the largest of its kind in the nation. The company is an active member of the Internet Working Group for Justice Integration Committee, established by the U.S. Department of Justice.