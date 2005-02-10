Transcrypt Introduces New Voice Privacy Module: IC20-4XX Scrambler for ICOM Radios

Washington, DC - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its Transcrypt International subsidiary has launched a new plug-in style scrambler designed to provide voice security for Icom land mobile radios. The compact module is extremely quick and easy to install and fits in many popular Icom radios, including the F3, F4, and F43 style radios.

Transcrypt’s new IC20-4XX scrambler offers secure voice communications when installed into various models of Icom radios. The product can currently be manufactured to offer one of three different levels of security, dependent on the level of privacy users need to conduct secure operations and the sophistication of their adversaries. This scrambler has virtually no impact on the radios voice quality, thereby offering excellent voice recognition while the radio is operating in the secure mode.

“Our ongoing investment in research and development at our company continues to pay off as we have added another new scrambler to our product line this year. This is an indication to us that voice privacy is in demand for just about every brand of two-way radio,” stated Michael E. Jalbert chairman and CEO of EFJ, Inc. “We have added over 60 new radio applications so far this year and there are additional new applications in the pipeline for release yet in 2004,” added Jalbert. Transcrypt has over 2,600 radio applications for various brands and models of mobile and portable two-way radios. “We are working closely with Icom America on custom Transcrypt products which plug-in and integrate easily in their radios There has been a great deal of interest in voice privacy modules for Icom’s portable analog radios, especially for the F40 and F43 styles which are popular with public safety and police users,” said Mike Kelley, general manager of Transcrypt International.

Established in 1978, Transcrypt International is a leader in secure voice communication solutions for international, commercial and government customers, delivering land mobile radio security products in over 2,500 different configurations, on over ten thousand communication systems in more than 120 countries since 1978. The company designs, manufactures, and markets information security hardware and software that utilizes sophisticated scrambling and encryption techniques to protect sensitive voice and data transmissions. For more information, visit www.transcrypt.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc is the Washington, DC based parent company to industry-leading wireless telecommunications solutions businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products compliant with federal government interoperability standards, and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure voice communication solutions. EFJohnson and Transcrypt International are wholly owned subsidiaries of EFJ, Inc. For more information, visit www.efji.com.