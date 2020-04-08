Vitals donates COVID-19 services to Minn. responders, healthcare workers and community

MINNEAPOLIS — Vitals™ Aware Services, the Twin Cities-based developer of the Vitals™ App, has launched a new feature to its app this week allowing first responders and other care providers to identify and treat people who have, or are most susceptible to contracting, COVID-19.

Vitals™ is offering its safety app with the new COVID-19 feature to all first responders, public health care providers, hospitals and clinics in Minnesota free of charge to support their efforts during this pandemic. As part of this initiative, Vitals™ will also offer free signup and service for individuals and families in need of the technology for the next six months. The Vitals™ team will continuously assess the situation to determine if this offer could be extended longer.

“The Vitals™ App is a living, breathing medical alert bracelet. This is exactly the type of technology needed right now. With Vitals™, first responders and others caring for the sick will have immediate access to updated, critical information while allowing them to maintain a tactical and adequate distance for their own safety,” explains Janeé Harteau, president and CEO of Vitals™ Aware Services.

As part of this initiative, Vitals™ will allow its existing public safety agencies (about 65 in MN) to increase the number of officers, deputies, firefighters and EMTs using the app at no cost. The plan is to rapidly equip first responders with the app with minimal disruption to the ongoing crisis.

“In this unprecedented time, when we are asking a lot of everyone to prevent the spread of the virus, Vitals™ wants to share our technology to increase health and safety in our communities. This isn’t the time for public safety agencies or vulnerable adults to worry about fees. The time to act is now and we want to do our part. We’re all in this fight together,” Harteau adds.

With the new COVID-19 app feature, a first responder or public health care provider will be automatically alerted when an individual with Vitals™ is in their proximity. Once within 80 feet, the first responder or health official can view the person’s customized profile displaying critical details about the person, including the underlying health conditions that put them at risk. The first responder will receive an alert on his or her smartphone that an individual has a far greater risk of becoming significantly ill, or worse, if they contract the virus. The profile will also display how a first responder or health official can best serve the individual based on medical conditions, behavior triggers, medications, allergic reactions, emergency contact information, etc.

“In every single response to a call for service, an officer can always use more information. The more information we have, the more appropriate and compassionate our response becomes. With this pandemic, information becomes even more powerful, for both the first responders and the individuals we’re serving,” Bloomington Police Chief President Jeff Potts remarked.

“At a time when many of us feel a bit powerless, this new Vitals™ App feature provides caregivers and family members with an enhanced level of ‘peace of mind’ by knowing a first responder has access to as much health-related information as they’re willing to share. In times of crisis, we all need to lean on each other, and if we can take advantage of technology like this, it truly benefits us all,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said.

Vitals™ started this initiative this week with the Bloomington Police Department being the first public safety agency to sign on. The company is now seeking government, corporate, civic and media partners to expedite agency signups and the distribution of services to individuals and families.

If you or your organization is interested in partnering and contributing to this effort, contact Stan Alleyne at stan@thevitalsapp.com or 612-704-6621.

About Vitals™ Aware Services

Vitals™ works by equipping first responders with information voluntarily provided by Vitals™ enrollees. Law enforcement and other first responders download the Vitals™ First Responder app on their cellphones. The service allows a vulnerable person to register online, then wear a beacon that takes the form of a keychain, necklace, debit card or bracelet. An Android phone can also serve as the beacon. When a Vitals™ user comes within 80 feet of an officer or first responder equipped with the service, the officer will get a notification about the person’s diagnosis and how they may best interact with them. To learn more about Vitals™, go to www.thevitalsapp.com.