Zetron System Utilizing CSSI Tests Successfully with Harris P25 Phase-II Network

Redmond, WA, U.S.A. (Aug, 2014) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, announced that its Advanced Communications (AcomEVO) system utilizing the Project 25 (P25) Console Subsystem Interface (CSSI) has completed successful testing with Harris Corporation’s Project 25 (P25) Phase-II radio infrastructure.

Project 25 Phase II offers customers twice the spectrum efficiently of Phase I because it uses Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA), a channel-access method that puts two voice calls in a 12.5 kHz-wide channel. Phase I uses Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), which allows only one voice call in a 12.5 kHz channel.

The success of the testing with Harris is only the most recent example of Zetron’s leadership in providing solutions that are open-standards based, cost effective, and designed to support customers’ evolving requirements. In May of 2014, a 60-position AcomEVO system utilizing the CSSI with another P25 Phase-II network was successfully implemented at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Center in Freehold, N.J. It was the first deployment in the industry to utilize the CSSI in a P25 Phase-II system.

“Zetron’s successful testing with Harris’s P25 Phase-II network adds yet another partner to the list of those whose open-standards-based solutions our systems support,” said Zetron V.P. of Product Management and Marketing, Kathy Broadwell. “As radio manufacturers embrace P25 Phase-II technologies, Zetron is ready to test and deploy with them.”

About Zetron

