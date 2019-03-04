Icom Inc. announces upcoming release of IC-SAT100, Satellite PTT radio

OSAKA, Japan — Icom Inc. announces the upcoming release of the IC-SAT100, Satellite PTT radio to the global market starting with Japan in Q2 2019. The IC-SAT100 is built for operation over the Iridium® satellite network, the only communications network that offers truly global coverage.

The IC-SAT100 is the Icom’s first handheld (SATELLITE PTT) radio that uses a satellite communication network. Unlike satellite phones, the IC-SAT100 will provide radio services to a number of users with a push of the transmit (PTT) button. It can be used as a communication tool in remote isolated areas where there are no mobile phones or landline network infrastructure, such as mountainous areas, remote islands, and desert areas. Even if terrestrial network infrastructure is rendered unusable by human or natural disasters, satellite communication can provide a stable backup independent from other networks.

The Iridium® satellite network covers the whole earth including both poles, and can provide wide area global communication anywhere on the planet. Using 66 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, it provides low-latency communication and broader, more reliable network coverage compared to Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites. Communication fees are typically charged at a flat rate via a monthly plan and there is no additional call charge.1

The IC-SAT100 will be offered widely to governments, military forces, humanitarian organizations, multinational companies, and users that need communication in remote isolated areas or for emergency assistance.

Icom Inc. and Iridium® will officially introduce the IC-SAT100 to the US Land Mobile market at the 42nd International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE). This five-day event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from March 4-8, 2019, with exhibits on March 6 and 7. This event will provide information on our newly released and future products. We will be located at booth #1949.

About Icom America

Icom Incorporated is a wireless communications equipment manufacturing company located in Osaka, Japan. Since the Icom’s establishment in 1954, Icom has had a long record as a trusted manufacturer of land mobile radios, marine radios, navigation products, aviation radios, communications receivers, and amateur radios.

Icom is recognized as a reliable two-way radio global brand name around the world with a reputation for rugged, high quality products. Icom radios are used by many professional organizations worldwide including military/police forces, local governments, utilities, transportation/airports, security firms and many other users. Icom is taking this deep knowledge of radio technology and expanding to a new genre of professional radio in the satellite communication field.