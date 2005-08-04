Kenwood Introduces TK-7180/8180 Mobile for Public Safety Users

(Suwanee, GA) - Kenwood Communications announces the new TK-7180/8180 UHF/VHF mobiles, designed for high demand use in public safety fleets.

The mobiles employ a full 30 watts of power in both UHF and VHF models, 512 channel/128 Zone capability, in a redesigned chassis that features a 12 character dot matrix display and front facing speaker.

The exclusive Kenwood VGS-1 Voice Guide and Storage option uses a synthesized voice to announce zone, channel, and groups and feature activation/deactivation. This option also allows for voice storage for missed calls and the use of auto-reply, employing pre-saved messages. Features include wide operating bandwidth, LTR® trunking/conventional and FleetSync®/FleetSync® II compatibility. These mobiles also have enhanced Kenwood two-way audio, designed specifically for clarity and low distortion on narrow bandwidths and in high noise environments.

Built-in voice inversion scrambler allows for increased security, while the easy option port simplifies after-market board installation. The TK-7180/8180 includes QT/DQT, DTMF and 2-Tone signaling formats. These mobiles meet Mil-Std 810 C, D, E & F environmental standards including “driven rain”, and IP54/55 dust/water compliancy.

Kenwood Communications, a Sector of Kenwood USA Corp., is a worldwide provider of mobile and portable two-way radios and custom systems. Visit our products on the web at www.kenwood.net or call Kenwood at 1-800-950-5005.