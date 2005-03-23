General Dynamics Receives NSA Certification for Secure Communications Via Satellite

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – General Dynamics C4 Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that the National Security Agency (NSA) has certified the Sectйra® Black Digital Interface (BDI) Terminal to protect classified voice and data up to the Top Secret level using Type 1 end-to-end encryption. The Sectйra BDI Terminal connects to an IridiumTM portable satellite phone and can be used in remote areas where terrestrial communications are not available.

“When high assurance secure communications are required in areas outside of cellular coverage or in areas with inadequate landline service, the Sectйra BDI Terminal provides end-to-end voice and data security for Iridium satellite communications,” said John Cole, vice president of Information Assurance for General Dynamics. “Government and business users now have a complete portfolio of interoperable wireless and wireline products delivering secure global communications, whenever and wherever they require it.”

The Sectйra BDI Terminal is the latest in the wireless and wireline family of products that employs an architecture for high assurance interoperability that is reusable, upgradeable and software programmable. Its interface allows for future secure digital applications, such as Inmarsat, SHF/EHF or other satellite communication systems. The product also complies with U.S. government-sponsored Future Narrow Band Digital Terminal (FNBDT) standards and will securely interoperate with other FNBDT-compatible devices.

General Dynamics C4 Systems is a leading integrator of secure communication and information systems and technology. With more than 9,000 employees worldwide, the company specializes in command and control, communications networking, space systems, computing and information assurance for defense, government and select commercial customers in the United States and abroad.

