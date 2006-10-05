Transcrypt Announces IPC Certification

Transcrypt International has completed IPC-A-610D training and certification for 14 engineering, and operations personnel. IPC-A-610D is an industry-accepted workmanship criteria for electronics assemblies which covers lead-free manufacturing, component orientation and soldering criteria for through-hole, SMT and discrete wiring assemblies, mechanical assembly, cleaning, marking, coating, and laminate requirements.

“At Transcrypt, our goal is provide the best performing voice privacy products for the homeland security market,” said Michael Kelley, vice president and general manager of Transcrypt. “Training and certifying Transcrypt employees to IPC standards, which are recognized globally, further demonstrates our commitment to Transcrypt’s 10,000+ radio system customers worldwide,” Kelley added.

08