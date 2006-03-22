Transcrypt International Receives $500,000 Order from Middle East Customer

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Transcrypt International (NASDAQ: EFJI) has received a $500,000 order for voice security products from an existing customer in the Middle East. The Transcrypt scrambling modules will be used in HF (high frequency) two-way land mobile radios that are part of a large military communications system. The order will ship in the second quarter of 2006.

“Our customers in the Middle East have come to depend on Transcrypt to fulfill a variety of radio security needs,” said Michael D. Kelley, general manager for Transcrypt.