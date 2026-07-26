Why good ideas die after training

Every cop has lived this. You attend a leadership class, a specialty course or a wellness conference. You meet impactful individuals and hear solid ideas. You feel recharged and reinvigorated. You think, “This could actually make things better at home.”

Then you return to work. The calls stack up. The inbox explodes. A peer says, “Yeah, that’ll never fly here.” Another adds, “We tried that years ago.” The machine keeps moving, and your fresh idea gets churned up in the gears. You don’t give up easily, but you get pulled back into the fray.

This isn’t a motivation problem. It’s a reintegration problem. And it’s one of the most common, least-discussed leadership challenges in policing.

This isn’t about conferences or inspiration for its own sake. It’s about why good ideas don’t survive the return to reality and what actually helps them stick.

| RELATED: How innovative police training sparks organizational change

Enter “F1" … and Mary Poppins

I recently watched “F1,” the high-production racing film featuring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a past-his-prime driver turned strategic savant. The cinematography is impressive. The racing feels real. The character? Familiar.

(Minor spoiler ahead.)

In the classic film, Mary Poppins arrives when the Banks household is chaotic and fractured. She disrupts routines. She challenges assumptions. Things get messier before they get smoother. But under her guidance, the family reaches a level of order and connection they couldn’t have achieved on their own.

In “F1,” Sonny does the same. He brings methodology, conflict and uncomfortable conversations. He challenges personalities and entrenched habits. The team resists. Egos clash. Damage occurs. But eventually, the team becomes better than anyone thought possible.

And then, just like Mary, he leaves.

It feels like a loss. But it’s key, and it needs to happen.

Why this matters for policing

Leadership training, conferences and professional development all function the same way. They show up. They disrupt. They expand our thinking. And then they end.

The problem isn’t that these experiences aren’t valuable. The problem is that we in the policing profession expect permanent change from temporary exposure. We think sending a new supervisor to a few weeks of Zoom sessions will create lasting change. We act as though sending a recruiter or background investigator to a two-day seminar will solve staffing challenges that have existed for years.

The lessons, instructors and conversations weren’t the solution. They were the catalyst. Like Sonny Hayes and Mary Poppins, they create momentum, not permanence.

The real challenge begins when we return home. That’s when we decide whether those ideas become part of our culture or simply become notes in a conference binder. Training, instructors, conferences and consultants won’t solve our problems for us. Their job is to show us what’s possible. Ours is to make it real.

We act as though sending a recruiter or background investigator to a two-day seminar will solve staffing challenges that have existed for years.

Practical ways to avoid training fade

If we invest in sending people, and ourselves, to training and conferences, we have a responsibility to support the adoption of what was learned. That means creating personal and organizational systems that protect the momentum.

Here are five ways to keep good ideas from fading:

Write it down and revisit it. Take detailed notes during the training. Record the key ideas and schedule time to review them. Set calendar reminders for the following month and the end of the quarter so those notes don’t disappear into a folder. Create shared accountability. If you attend training, make it standard practice to share what you learned with your work group. If you are a supervisor, set the expectation that employees will report back to the squad. Training should benefit more than the person who attended. Look outside your walls. Build a small peer group with regional partners where ideas can be discussed without the internal biases and politics that may exist within your own organization. Pick an experiment. Don’t try to completely remake your unit, team structure or leadership style. Choose one small, testable change tied to a lesson you learned. Recruit a few trusted, forward-thinking team members who are willing to help lead the effort. This is a tip from The Curve. Keep the momentum alive. Stay connected after the training. Continue the conversations. Send the text. Schedule the follow-up. Ideas survive when they are revisited often enough to become habits.

Keep learning and growing. That continued engagement helps you implement better practices while maintaining the motivation that inspired you in the first place.

Final thoughts

Whether it’s Mary Poppins, Sonny Hayes, a leadership instructor or a podcast host, the role is the same: to help you see what’s possible. They can point the way. They can challenge your assumptions. They can even show you a better path. But they can’t travel it for you. You’re the one who has to get behind the wheel.

Good ideas don’t die because people don’t care. They rarely fail simply because others resist them. They fade when no one protects the space between inspiration and execution.

By creating personal and organizational systems that reinforce new ideas, we protect that space. That is where lasting change happens.

If we want better outcomes for officers, agencies and communities, we have to take responsibility for carrying those lessons home.

Mary Poppins always leaves. The good ideas don’t have to.

| WATCH: Discover how leaders can foster an environment that embraces innovative ideas from officers at all levels