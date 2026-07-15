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La. man faces federal murder charge in death of U.S. deputy marshal

Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, of Alexandria, was charged by criminal complaint with the murder of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson

July 15, 2026 04:37 PM

Stephen Marcantel
The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

ALEXANDRIA, La. — An Alexandria man has been federally charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. deputy marshal during the service of an arrest warrant Monday in Alexandria.

Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, of Alexandria, was charged by criminal complaint with the murder of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison or the death penalty.

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Hanson was shot while serving an arrest warrant alongside the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for Frazier on Monday after Frazier failed to appear in court on a charge of sexual battery of a person with infirmities, according to a news release.

“Our men and women put their lives on the line every day to apprehend the country’s most dangerous criminals,” said Gadyaces Serralta, director of the U.S. Marshal Service. “When a Deputy U.S. Marshal is killed in the line of duty serving an arrest warrant on a violent fugitive, this agency and, indeed the entire country mourn that loss. While we are all profoundly heartbroken by Drew Hanson’s tragic death, we are at the same time grateful for his unselfish devotion to protecting his community and those he loved.”

Law enforcement located Frazier at his residence around the intersection of Rutland and Moor and obtained a search warrant before entering the home, according to the Justice Department. The officers allegedly had clear law enforcement markings to execute the warrant, announced their presence, and forced entry into the residence.

Officers found Frazier in his bedroom, where, according to the Justice Department, he barricaded himself and shot at officers, striking Hanson. Frazier then engaged in a further standoff with officers until he was taken into custody.

Hanson later died from his injuries. Frazier also sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to KALB.

“U.S. Marshals risk their lives every day — securing our courts, protecting our communities, and working shoulder-to-shoulder with local law enforcement to bring dangerous fugitives to justice. Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson embodied that courage and dedication,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche . “Tragically, the defendant’s alleged actions claimed the life of a dedicated law enforcement officer who was simply doing his duty. The alleged perpetrator is now in custody and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Marshal Hanson’s family and the entire law enforcement community mourning his loss.”

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from RPSO. The Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law.

“The FBI offers our deepest condolences to the family of Deputy U.S. Marshal Hanson, who was killed in the line of duty while doing his job pursuing a subject wanted for violent crime,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “We will commit our full force of resources to conduct a thorough investigation with our partners at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice to ensure the individual responsible for this horrific act is brought to justice. The FBI sends our prayers to Deputy Hanson’s family, friends, and our partners at the U.S. Marshal’s service.”

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