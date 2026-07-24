NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Technology

U.S. House bill would prohibit federal agencies from purchasing, accessing ALPR systems

The Protection Against Mass Surveillance Act would also prohibit state and local governments from purchasing ALPR, facial recognition and other systems with federal funds

July 24, 2026 12:16 PM • 
Joanna Putman
License Plate Cameras-Regulations

FILE - A Flock Safety license plate reader is seen along a public road, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

David Goldman/AP

WASHINGTON — A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would ban the federal purchasing and federal funding of ALPR cameras, WZTV reported.

H.R. 9800, also known as the Protection Against Mass Surveillance Act, was introduced by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) on July 21, who stated that the camera systems violate the Fourth Amendment.

The bill states that “no federal agency may purchase, deploy, operate, access, or contract for any automated surveillance system that identifies, tracks, or records individuals” through the use of ALPRs, facial recognition technology, biometric identification technology, or any other system that retains personal identifying information “for the purpose of conducting persistent or mass surveillance.”

The legislation also prohibits state and local agencies from using federal funds to purchase any such technology, and lists requirements for the deletion of collected data.

In a video Burchett posted to X regarding the bill, he referenced Flock Safety ALPR systems specifically.

| REGISTER: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation

“These law enforcement intelligence agents, they gotta have tools to address these threats, but taking our constitutional rights is not on the table,” Burchett stated.

WZTV contacted Mt. Juliet Police Department Chief Tyler Chandler, who spoke in support of the systems. Chandler stated that the system had led to hundreds of arrests for the department so far in 2026.

“I welcome strong legislation that ensures law enforcement across our State and Nation use license plate readers responsibly with clear policies, limited access, auditing, and a continued commitment to protecting the privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties of the public,” Chandler told WZTV.

He also pointed to recent court cases, which have largely rejected the idea that the LPR systems represent an inherent constitutional violation.

“Claims that ALPR technology automatically violates the Fourth Amendment are not supported by current federal case law.”

Trending
Screenshot 2026-07-22 162904.png
Federal law enforcement
How ICE evolved from America’s earliest customs and immigration agencies
Although ICE was established in 2003 after the Sept. 11 attacks, its mission traces back to the nation’s first customs laws and centuries of federal immigration enforcement
July 22, 2026 04:31 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Screenshot 2026-07-22 163129.png
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Ky. police chief placed on leave after being charged with DUI
A citation for Lancaster Police Chief Ryan Hughes states he was involved in a single-vehicle crash; a bystander rescued Hughes after the crash caused his vehicle to catch fire
July 22, 2026 04:43 PM
US-NEWS-WHATS-MENTAL-TOLL-ANSWERING-FRESNOS-1-FR.jpg
911 and Dispatch
‘We have to hear the screams': Calif. dispatchers address the mental toll of the job
Fresno Police dispatchers credit their agency for addressing mental health concerns and improving department culture
July 22, 2026 05:17 PM
A native brown dog locked in a cage
Animal Control
How officers can reduce unnecessary dog shootings without compromising safety
Canine-behavior expert James Crosby explains common misconceptions about canine behavior and how training can give officers more options
July 23, 2026 06:50 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Company News
Screenshot 2026-07-17 170929.png
Fleet Management Software
Autura Rebuilds the Marketplace That Moves 77,000 Unclaimed Vehicles a Year
Autura Marketplace enters this launch already leading the category: more than 230,000 registered users, 77,000+ vehicles listed annually, and an 82% sell-through rate against a 54% industry average
July 17, 2026 05:10 PM

Legal Technology
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com