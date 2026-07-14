Deputy U.S. Marshal fatally shot while serving arrest warrant in La., suspect in custody

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A deputy U.S. Marshal was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive, CBS News reported.

The incident unfolded in the afternoon of July 13.The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were with marshals serving the warrant when the shooting occurred in a neighborhood, according to CBS News.

“After a lengthy standoff,the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Identities of the fallen deputy marshal and the suspect have not been released. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police and FBI responded to the scene.

The FBI is leading the investigation. Louisiana State Police is also investigating.