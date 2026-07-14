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Deputy U.S. Marshal fatally shot while serving arrest warrant in La., suspect in custody

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, which was involved in the warrant service

July 14, 2026 01:12 PM • 
Joanna Putman

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A deputy U.S. Marshal was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive, CBS News reported.

The incident unfolded in the afternoon of July 13.The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were with marshals serving the warrant when the shooting occurred in a neighborhood, according to CBS News.

“After a lengthy standoff,the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Identities of the fallen deputy marshal and the suspect have not been released. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police and FBI responded to the scene.

The FBI is leading the investigation. Louisiana State Police is also investigating.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com