MAKROLON HYGARD® Security Glazing Materials Chosen For Cherokee County, Ga. Public Safety Facility

MAKROLON HYGARD® security glazing materials were used in cell doors, several common areas, and visitation booths in Cherokee County’s state-of-the-art $35 million dollar public safety facility. Serving the Atlanta, GA suburbs, the 125,000 square foot facility which includes several offices, a courtroom, and a jail component that can accommodate up to 500 beds, was designed to use the most technologically advanced equipment and materials. With modern detention center designs creating a need for higher performing security glazing materials, MAKROLON HYGARD proved to be an excellent choice for use in a variety of areas where containment and resistance to attack are important. Consisting of multiple layers of polycarbonate or polycarbonate/acrylic with bonding interlayers, MAKROLON HYGARD laminates are offered in six levels of protection ranging from containment rated sheet to UL Level 3 bullet resistant material capable of withstanding multiple rounds fired from superpowered handguns.

With its unique multilayer construction, MAKROLON HYGARD laminates offer unsurpassed performance versus competitive glass and glass clad polycarbonate products. MAKROLON HYGARD, featuring MAKROLON® AR hard coat technology, assures long lasting surface quality, resistance to yellowing, and it will not “spider web” or spall. Additionally, the relative light weight of MAKROLON HYGARD laminates, combined with easy on-site fabrication, allows for timely job completion when meeting a schedule is an essential part of the project.

For more information call 1-800-254-1707, Fax: 1-800-457-3553, visit www.sheffieldplastics.com, or write Sheffield Plastics Inc., 119 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, MA 01257.