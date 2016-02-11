Department Testimonials on SRN Inc.'s Privacy, Safety & Security Barriers

My deputies and I would like to sincerely thank you for your great product. We purchased your Premier SRN 1000 in June, 2013, and we love it.

Not only does it fill a need we have had in the past for privacy while we are dealing with a death of someone’s loved one, but also it gives my staff professionalism.

Bonnie Burlage, Fremont County Coroner

PO Box 473

Ashton, Idaho 83420

We like the name logo you applied for us also. This piece of equipment is easy to put up, looks great, and helps us do our job with professionalism and dignity. Your service has been outstanding and the follow-up is very reassuring. I would recommend the Premier SRN 1000 to any agency. We will soon be showing it to our Fremont County Sheriff and other coroners.

Thanks again for a great product and equally great service.

Sincerely.

