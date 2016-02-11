Department Testimonials on SRN Inc.'s Privacy, Safety & Security Barriers
Read what real department’s are saying about SRN, Inc. barriers:
Eden NC Police Department
The SRN system was delivered as stated and we are very happy with it. I set it up in no time and it looked very good. I appreciate the help on the screen print and putting the entre name on the barrier’s.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
“The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office purchased two of the SRN 1000 Barrier Systems in 2013. We primarily use them for fatal crash scenes to conceal the accident victims from the public view and provide our traffic crash investigators scene protection. The barrier system increases officer safety and provides the victim and the victim’s family privacy. We highly recommend the SRN 1000 Barrier System.”
SRN-1000 Stands up to Weather
The SRN 1000 System was used in extreme weather conditions in July 2014! Brought to the test in up to 30 MPH Winds (Although Not recommended.)
The SRN 1000 used at the 2014 RAGBRAI event in Independence Iowa helped with the care, protection and privacy of the patients and first responders.
The extreme weather conditions from cold, windy and rainy to hot and humid tested the versatility of the SRN 1000’s capabilities in the field. Thank you SRN 1000 for all your support in this event!
-Robin Whitted, 2nd Lt C4L Tac Ops
Fremont County Coroner
My deputies and I would like to sincerely thank you for your great product. We purchased your Premier SRN 1000 in June, 2013, and we love it.
Not only does it fill a need we have had in the past for privacy while we are dealing with a death of someone’s loved one, but also it gives my staff professionalism.
Bonnie Burlage, Fremont County Coroner
PO Box 473
Ashton, Idaho 83420
We like the name logo you applied for us also. This piece of equipment is easy to put up, looks great, and helps us do our job with professionalism and dignity. Your service has been outstanding and the follow-up is very reassuring. I would recommend the Premier SRN 1000 to any agency. We will soon be showing it to our Fremont County Sheriff and other coroners.
Thanks again for a great product and equally great service.
Sincerely.
Bonnie
Sergeant LaCretia Mack of DFW Airport PD Patrol Division
Carl, Yes we have received the SRN 1000 Barrier in excellent condition and also has received rave reviews for versatility, ease and it’s use. Thank you for checking up with the product.
Thank you,
- Sergeant LaCretia Mack
DFW Airport PD
Patrol Division
Crime Scene Investigations ~ Charlotte County, FL
“We found the SRN 1000 Privacy Barrier System to be very durable, quick, and convenient to install. This is truly an amazing System!”
Manatee County Sheriffs Office - Bradenton, Florida
“We have several systems that we have been using and they are working out very well for us! “