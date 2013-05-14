New mobile technology available for America’s victims of crime

VINEmobile makes it easier to stay informed about offender custody status

Louisville, KY — Appriss Inc. has introduced a mobile version of its automated victim notification service known as VINE® (Victim Information and Notification Everyday). VINE is used by victims of crime nationwide and monitors over 95% of the nation’s incarcerated offenders. The new VINEmobile app means people who have been victims of crime can easily check on the status of their offender and register to be notified about changes in that status via phone or email simply by accessing VINE on their smartphone or tablet. The app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

“In today’s society, people expect the information they need to be right at their fingertips, on their mobile devices. Appriss is committed to delivering information to victims of crime however they wish to receive it,” said Appriss CEO Michael Davis. “VINE gives them peace of mind and it’s vital they have easy access to the service —no matter where they are.”

Through VINE, crime victims and other concerned persons can check on an offender’s custody status and register to be notified about any change in that status 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The service is free and anonymous. In 2012 VINE delivered nearly 30 million notifications to registered victims.

VINE was developed in 1994, a year after the murder of Mary Byron, a Louisville, KY woman who was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend, after he had been released from jail without her knowledge.

Mary’s mother Pat Byron said, “For the past 20 years I have advocated for technology that will help give victims the time sensitive information they need to help protect themselves from further harm. I am so excited to see the VINE program now deliver this information through mobile technology as well. I believe this is where most victims in the future will turn to get the latest update on their offender.”

About Appriss

Appriss keeps communities safe and informed by using innovative technology to provide a suite of products that: inform crime victims of an offender’s status (VINE); help police catch criminals (JusticeXchange®); improve traffic safety and make crash reports available online (BuyCrash.com); and prevent the illegal sale of pseudoephedrine to help reduce the number of meth labs (NPLEx™).

Appriss also provides smartphone apps for sheriffs’ offices to help them communicate more effectively with their communities. The MobilePatrol™ app is provided at no cost to sheriffs who offer VINE.

For more information visit www.appriss.com.