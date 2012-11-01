Drago Gear Introduces the Scout Backpack

HIALEAH, Fla. - Drago Gear™ today announced the launch of the Scout backpack, a grab and go bag optimized for mobility. The Scout backpack has a sleek and versatile form, with enough storage space to keep all the essentials on hand and accessible in a moment’s notice.

Engineered to exacting specifications, the Scout backpack is built tough and designed to withstand the challenging demands and harsh environments operators face daily. This new pack includes the following features:

• 5 main storage areas containing multiple internal pockets and dividers to keep gear organized

• 4 compression straps to assist with weight transfer and balance when carrying heavy loads

• Premium back-relief panel for maximum comfort during extended use

• Adjustable, quick-release chest buckle

• Reinforced webbing and heavy duty non-rust zippers

• Hydration-pack compatible

• Made of 600D Polyester

• Dimensions: 16” x 10” x10”

Drago Gear™ is being made available to dealers and distributors online at www.DragoGear.com. All Drago Gear™ products come with the protection of a Limited Lifetime Warranty and are supported by a stock balancing program.

About Drago Gear

Drago Gear™ was founded to fulfill a singular need – to provide global operatives and law enforcement personnel around the globe with the toughest, most mission-ready tactical equipment in existence. Regardless of the challenges of your particular mission, Drago Gear offers products to support you, including precision-engineered backpacks, sidepacks, weapon cases, tactical vests, handcuffs, batons, and more.