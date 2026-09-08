Power up: Essential emergency lighting for every situation

As technology becomes more deeply embedded in our daily lives — from AI-powered tools and electric vehicles to connected homes and advanced medical devices — reliable electricity has never been more important. But what happens when the power goes out?

Whether caused by a natural disaster, severe weather or an unexpected accident, a power outage can quickly send us back to basics, relying on candles, gas lanterns and headlamps. The best way to prepare is to have dependable emergency lighting on hand and ready to use.

When choosing emergency lighting, versatility and durability are essential. Battery life, rechargeability, lumen output and lighting suited to different environments also matter. Let’s look at the different types of emergency lights available.

Portable flashlights

When it comes to emergency preparedness, flashlights are a must in every household, vehicle, purse and backpack. With newer technology available, gone are the days of long, massive flashlights with dull yellow lights. Flashlights nowadays are much more ergonomic and portable, such as these options below.

Energizer LED rechargeable flashlight

This one-of-a-kind flashlight allows you to never have to worry about changing batteries or looking for a charger. The moveable prongs on this flashlight allow you to charge it while it’s not in use, and retract the prongs while it is being used, emitting 40 lumen LEDs.

The light will also activate when it is plugged in and power is lost in your home, a unique feature. These lights are very reasonably priced on Amazon at under $30 for a pack of three.

GearLight S100 LED Pocket Pen

The GearLight LED pocket pen is a great compact flashlight option that can fit pretty much anywhere. Running on AAA batteries, they boast an impressive 6-hour run time and despite their small size, emit a very bright 100 lumens. They are both water-resistant and versatile, and you really can’t go wrong with these at just $20 for a pack of two.

Headlamps

Headlamps are another great source for emergency lighting, particularly if you are involved in an activity where you need to be hands-free.

2 Pack Biat Headlamp

These unique headlamps not only feature bright 1,000 lumen LEDs, but also feature a wide-beam 230-degree light in the front for added illumination. This light is rechargeable, waterproof, snow-proof and shock-proof, costing only $25.

Energizer Headlamp

Another great option for hands-free lighting is the Energizer headlamp, made for outdoor use with water-resistant material, and affordable at $15 on Amazon for a pack of two.

Gas Lanterns

Another great choice for outdoor lighting, camping and evening hiking, gas lanterns tend to be a very dependable source of light in even harsh conditions.

Coleman Northstar Propane Lantern

A terrific lantern choice for outdoor activities and emergencies, this light is both reliable and durable with a 9-hour low-light runtime and 4-hour high-light runtime. These are priced at $60 on Amazon.

Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern

Another great option by Coleman, these lanterns run off gasoline and deliver a strong 700 lumens of adjustable light. These are also great for outdoors and emergencies, built for all seasons and freezing conditions. These lanterns come in at $108 on Amazon.

Batteries

Finally, keep reliable batteries in stock to keep those lights running — the ones that run on batteries, anyway.

Energizer Battery Combo Pack

This bundle includes: 24-pack of Energizer Alkaline Power AA batteries, 24-pack of AAA batteries, 12-pack of D batteries, 12-pack of C batteries and an 8-pack of 9V batteries.

The Battery Organizer and Tester

This battery organizer keeps six common battery types neatly stored in one place and includes a tester so you can quickly check their condition. It holds up to 48 AA, 24 AAA, eight D, 10 C, eight 9V and 12 button-cell batteries. Batteries are not included.

Stocking up on a few essentials can help keep you prepared for any event that may cause you to lose power. Keep a variety of these items on hand at home, and routinely check that they are in working condition so they’re ready when you need them most.

This article, originally published on Sept. 23, 2024, has been updated with new links and information.